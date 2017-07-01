WashPost: Police-Involved Shooting Deaths Nearly Same as Last Year
Police shot and killed 492 people in the first six months of this year nationwide, nearly the same number over the identical period in each of the previous two years, The Washington Post reported Saturday . On June 16, the number of fatal shootings was the same, and overall the number of unarmed people who were killed by authorities dropped slightly, according to the report.
