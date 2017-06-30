Utilities including nuclear firms hacked: NYT
Firms operating nuclear power plants and other energy facilities in the US have been hacked in recent months, the New York Times reported Thursday. The intrusions happened in May and June and hit companies including Wolf Creek Nuclear Operating Corporation, which operates a nuclear power plant in Kansas, the Times said.
