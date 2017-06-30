Utilities including nuclear firms hac...

Utilities including nuclear firms hacked: NYT

11 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

Firms operating nuclear power plants and other energy facilities in the US have been hacked in recent months, the New York Times reported Thursday. The intrusions happened in May and June and hit companies including Wolf Creek Nuclear Operating Corporation, which operates a nuclear power plant in Kansas, the Times said.

