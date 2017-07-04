Trump's Twitter battle with press may...

Trump's Twitter battle with press may come with a price

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Northwest Herald

Whether by whim or design, President Donald Trump keeps adding fuel to his incendiary Twitter battle against the media. The press is an easy target for the Republican president, and one his supporters love to hate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 15 hr chuckles 1,168
News Sanders investigation: A look Bernie's wife, Ja... Jun 30 Lawrence Wolf 15
News News 11 Mins Ago Top Republican to press for $7... Jun 30 Rubio s Foam Partays 59
News Megyn Kelly has drawn fire for interviewing con... Jun 30 C Kersey 5
News At Age 80, Woman Receives Associate Degree From... Jun 29 Lets_Improve_Safety 1
News Pentagon budget looks like a letdown for milita... Jun 27 Trump is a joke 3
News Huge, homely mastiff named Martha wins world's ... Jun 24 Suezanne 2
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,973 • Total comments across all topics: 282,234,080

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC