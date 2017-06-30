Train cars derail in Washington state; minor injuries

The locomotive and the baggage car of the Amtrak Cascades train derailed Sunday about 45 miles south of Seattle near the town of Steilacoom, Amtrak and the Pierce County Sheriff's Office said. The train, which was carrying 267 passengers, derailed near the Chambers Bay golf course, which was the site of the 2015 U.S. Open.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.