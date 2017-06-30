The Fight CONTINUES: Trump Blasts MSNBC Hosts AGAIN, 'Fake News!'
The saga continues! Trump is refusing to back off of his comments about MSNBC hosts Joe Scarborough and Mike Brzezinski showing up at Mar-A-Lago for New Year's. And it looks like Donald Trump doesn't have the time to care much more about this whole brouhaha, especially considering his renewed focus on immigration what with the Executive Order known as Kate's Law.
