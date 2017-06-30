Special counselor adds former Preet B...

Special counselor adds former Preet Bharara prosecutor to Russia probe: Reports

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Washington Examiner

Special counselor Robert Mueller added a top New York prosecutor to his team investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 election who also happened to be an official who worked for fired U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara. Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Goldstein of the Southern District of New York has been selected to join the probe, according to multiple reports late Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Examiner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sanders investigation: A look Bernie's wife, Ja... Fri Lawrence Wolf 15
News News 11 Mins Ago Top Republican to press for $7... Fri Rubio s Foam Partays 59
News Megyn Kelly has drawn fire for interviewing con... Fri C Kersey 5
News At Age 80, Woman Receives Associate Degree From... Thu Lets_Improve_Safety 1
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Jun 28 Roger 1,167
News Pentagon budget looks like a letdown for milita... Jun 27 Trump is a joke 3
News Huge, homely mastiff named Martha wins world's ... Jun 24 Suezanne 2
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,698 • Total comments across all topics: 282,186,512

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC