Silicon Valley investor resigns after harassment allegations
It comes on the heels of a New York Times report on Friday that he'd acted inappropriately toward Sarah Kunst, who was seeking a job at 500 Startups, in 2014. According to the Times, McClure, 51, sent Kunst a Facebook message that read, "I was getting confused figuring out whether to hire you or hit on you."
