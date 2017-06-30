NYC officer shot to death inside comm...

NYC officer shot to death inside command post; gunman killed

15 hrs ago Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

The New York Police Department suffered the loss of an officer ambushed inside a mobile command post. NEW YORK - A New York City police officer was shot to death early Wednesday, ambushed inside a mobile command post by an ex-convict who had ranted online about his treatment in prison and about officers getting away with killing people, authorities said.

Chicago, IL

