NY Doctor With Criminal Record Able to Buy Rifle, Go On Killing Spree Despite SAFE Act

Despite a sweeping 2013 law to expand New York's ban on assault weapons, a troubled doctor with a criminal record was able to buy a rifle that he later used in a deadly shooting spree at Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center, the New York Times reports. Dr. Henry Bello, who killed himself after the bloody siege last week, bought the weapon a semiautomatic AM-15, which is Anderson Manufacturing's version of the AR-15, a civilian rifle close in design to the M-16 at the Upstate Guns and Ammo in Schenectady, N.Y., the Times reported.

Chicago, IL

