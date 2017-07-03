NY Doctor With Criminal Record Able to Buy Rifle, Go On Killing Spree Despite SAFE Act
Despite a sweeping 2013 law to expand New York's ban on assault weapons, a troubled doctor with a criminal record was able to buy a rifle that he later used in a deadly shooting spree at Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center, the New York Times reports. Dr. Henry Bello, who killed himself after the bloody siege last week, bought the weapon a semiautomatic AM-15, which is Anderson Manufacturing's version of the AR-15, a civilian rifle close in design to the M-16 at the Upstate Guns and Ammo in Schenectady, N.Y., the Times reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|15 hr
|chuckles
|1,168
|Sanders investigation: A look Bernie's wife, Ja...
|Jun 30
|Lawrence Wolf
|15
|News 11 Mins Ago Top Republican to press for $7...
|Jun 30
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|59
|Megyn Kelly has drawn fire for interviewing con...
|Jun 30
|C Kersey
|5
|At Age 80, Woman Receives Associate Degree From...
|Jun 29
|Lets_Improve_Safety
|1
|Pentagon budget looks like a letdown for milita...
|Jun 27
|Trump is a joke
|3
|Huge, homely mastiff named Martha wins world's ...
|Jun 24
|Suezanne
|2
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC