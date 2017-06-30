NBC's Richard Engel steps out with th...

NBC's Richard Engel steps out with themed series

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

In this May 31, 2015 file photo, NBC News foreign correspondent Richard Engel attends the 74th Annual Peabody Awards in New York. Engel is borrowing Rachel Maddow's MSNBC time slot Friday nights over the next month for "On Assignment," a series that sets aside constant cable news chatter for deeply reported stories about world affairs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 8 times U.S. intelligence chiefs have unequivoc... 4 hr USA Today 1
News At the G-20, Trump is not the only strongman th... 5 hr USA Today 1
News Maxine Waters: O'Reilly 'needs to go to jail'; ... 16 hr truth 27
News Meredith Cuts 20 Jobs (Apr '10) Wed Jack 9
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Jul 3 chuckles 1,168
News Sanders investigation: A look Bernie's wife, Ja... Jun 30 Lawrence Wolf 15
News News 11 Mins Ago Top Republican to press for $7... Jun 30 Rubio s Foam Partays 59
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,909 • Total comments across all topics: 282,291,847

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC