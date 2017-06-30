Maryland's Progressive Groups Face Ch...

Maryland's Progressive Groups Face Challenge Of Coordination

The scores of left-leaning groups that cropped up after the 2016 election are finding that coordination can be difficult. The Washington Post reports that activists have had to make tough choices about which activity to attend.

Chicago, IL

