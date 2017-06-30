Kim vows North Korea's nukes are not on negotiation table

People react as they watch the news that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed the order to carry out the test-fire of intercontinental ballistic rocket near the Pyongyang railway station in Pyongyang, North Korea, Tuesday, Ju... . A North Korean soldier guards the border near the Chinese border town of Dandong, northeastern Liaoning province of China Wednesday, July 5, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.