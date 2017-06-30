Judge in Minnesota police shooting of...

Judge in Minnesota police shooting offers jurors support

15 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

The judge who presided over the manslaughter trial of a Minnesota police officer acquitted in the fatal shooting of black motorist Philando Castile took the unusual step of writing to the jurors to tell them that he supports them despite widespread public criticism of their verdict. "I write to re-assure you that you faithfully fulfilled the difficult task you were asked to undertake," Ramsey County District Judge William Leary III said in his letter to the jury, the Star Tribune of Minneapolis reported Tuesday .

