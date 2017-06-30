'Freedom': Minnesota liquor stores now legally open Sundays
Minnesota residents have the option of purchasing alcohol from their local liquor store on a Sunday for the first time in history. Alcohol retailers are allowed to remain open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays now that Minnesota has ended its more than century-old ban on Sunday liquor sales, the Star Tribune reported.
