Fox Business host suspended during investigation
The network said Thursday it suspended "Making Money" host Charles Payne pending an investigation, but didn't provide any details. The Los Angeles Times, citing two anonymous sources, reported that Payne had been accused of harassment by a female political analyst who appeared on Fox Business.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The most popular fact checks of 2017, so far
|6 hr
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|8 times U.S. intelligence chiefs have unequivoc...
|15 hr
|USA Today
|1
|At the G-20, Trump is not the only strongman th...
|15 hr
|USA Today
|1
|Maxine Waters: O'Reilly 'needs to go to jail'; ...
|Thu
|truth
|27
|Meredith Cuts 20 Jobs (Apr '10)
|Wed
|Jack
|9
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Jul 3
|chuckles
|1,168
|Sanders investigation: A look Bernie's wife, Ja...
|Jun 30
|Lawrence Wolf
|15
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC