Fox Business host suspended during in...

Fox Business host suspended during investigation

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

The network said Thursday it suspended "Making Money" host Charles Payne pending an investigation, but didn't provide any details. The Los Angeles Times, citing two anonymous sources, reported that Payne had been accused of harassment by a female political analyst who appeared on Fox Business.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The most popular fact checks of 2017, so far 6 hr He Named Me Black... 1
News 8 times U.S. intelligence chiefs have unequivoc... 15 hr USA Today 1
News At the G-20, Trump is not the only strongman th... 15 hr USA Today 1
News Maxine Waters: O'Reilly 'needs to go to jail'; ... Thu truth 27
News Meredith Cuts 20 Jobs (Apr '10) Wed Jack 9
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Jul 3 chuckles 1,168
News Sanders investigation: A look Bernie's wife, Ja... Jun 30 Lawrence Wolf 15
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Pakistan
  1. Sudan
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,999 • Total comments across all topics: 282,302,761

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC