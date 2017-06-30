Driver caught speeding in a school zone argued the signs were too wordy. The judge agreed
For the second time, a judge has tossed out a camera-generated speeding ticket by ruling that Seattle's school-zone signs are too wordy. The city mailed Jason Canfield a $234 citation in May 2016 for driving 28 mph on Delridge Way Southwest, when flashing amber lights imposed a 20 mph limit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The most popular fact checks of 2017, so far
|10 hr
|fingers mcgurke
|2
|8 times U.S. intelligence chiefs have unequivoc...
|Thu
|USA Today
|1
|At the G-20, Trump is not the only strongman th...
|Thu
|USA Today
|1
|Maxine Waters: O'Reilly 'needs to go to jail'; ...
|Thu
|truth
|27
|Meredith Cuts 20 Jobs (Apr '10)
|Jul 5
|Jack
|9
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Jul 3
|chuckles
|1,168
|Sanders investigation: A look Bernie's wife, Ja...
|Jun 30
|Lawrence Wolf
|15
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC