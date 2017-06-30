Driver caught speeding in a school zo...

Driver caught speeding in a school zone argued the signs were too wordy. The judge agreed

Read more: The Olympian

For the second time, a judge has tossed out a camera-generated speeding ticket by ruling that Seattle's school-zone signs are too wordy. The city mailed Jason Canfield a $234 citation in May 2016 for driving 28 mph on Delridge Way Southwest, when flashing amber lights imposed a 20 mph limit.

Read more at The Olympian.

Chicago, IL

