Discovered photo turns Amelia Earhart mystery on its head

A recently-discovered photograph is turning the mystery surrounding Amelia Earhart's 1937 disappearance on its head, leading a handful of experts to believe the celebrated aviator and women's rights role model actually survived her final flight A old photograph found in a long-forgotten file of the National Archives may provide a clue to what happened to pioneering aviator Amelia Earhart , who disappeared over the Pacific Ocean in 1937. The recent discovery of the photo is the subject of a new History Channel special airing Sunday at 9 p.m. Eastern Time.

