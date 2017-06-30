Device thought to be WWII-era bomb is...

Device thought to be WWII-era bomb is actually time capsule

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Hastings Tribune

Workers at a construction site dug up what first appeared to be an unexploded World War II-era bomb but turned out to be a time capsule from a nightclub that helped launch Madonna's career.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hastings Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Maxine Waters: O'Reilly 'needs to go to jail'; ... 9 hr truth 27
News Meredith Cuts 20 Jobs (Apr '10) Wed Jack 9
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Jul 3 chuckles 1,168
News Sanders investigation: A look Bernie's wife, Ja... Jun 30 Lawrence Wolf 15
News News 11 Mins Ago Top Republican to press for $7... Jun 30 Rubio s Foam Partays 59
News Megyn Kelly has drawn fire for interviewing con... Jun 30 C Kersey 5
News At Age 80, Woman Receives Associate Degree From... Jun 29 Lets_Improve_Safety 1
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,661 • Total comments across all topics: 282,284,734

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC