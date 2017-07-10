'Crosswind' classic body-switch with ...

'Crosswind' classic body-switch with a twist

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jul 7 Read more: The Jersey Journal

I don't know why, but the body-swap movie looms large in my childhood memories. When I look up movies from that time there are more than a few of them, but only one sounds familiar to me, and yet my memory would lead me to believe my entire youth was filled with people switching bodies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Huge, homely mastiff named Martha wins world's ... 3 hr AmPieJam UncleSam 3
News Meredith Cuts 20 Jobs (Apr '10) 7 hr RP McMurphy 11
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 8 hr HotnPhx 1,173
News MSNBC 'Morning Joe' hosts fire back at Trump Tw... Mon Ms Sassy 4
News Maxine Waters: O'Reilly 'needs to go to jail'; ... Jul 8 maxine waters hu... 28
News Of Course: WashPost's Marcus Blames Sexism for ... Jul 8 USA Today 2
News Law enforcement advocates defend Sessions drug ... Jul 8 GEORGE 1
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. American Idol
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,858 • Total comments across all topics: 282,427,184

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC