Celebrations, vigil mark year since P...

Celebrations, vigil mark year since Philando Castile death

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Westport News

Valerie Castile, mother of Philando Castile, speaks during a news conference one year after her son was fatally shot by St. Anthony police Officer Jeronimo Yanez during a routine traffic stop, Thursday, July 6, 2017, in St. Paul, Minn. Castile's mother, uncle and other family members gathered with Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton at the Capitol Thursday as they encouraged the state's police training board to name the recently created $12 million training fund after Castile.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The most popular fact checks of 2017, so far 2 hr He Named Me Black... 1
News 8 times U.S. intelligence chiefs have unequivoc... 11 hr USA Today 1
News At the G-20, Trump is not the only strongman th... 11 hr USA Today 1
News Maxine Waters: O'Reilly 'needs to go to jail'; ... 23 hr truth 27
News Meredith Cuts 20 Jobs (Apr '10) Wed Jack 9
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Jul 3 chuckles 1,168
News Sanders investigation: A look Bernie's wife, Ja... Jun 30 Lawrence Wolf 15
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Sudan
  4. North Korea
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,687 • Total comments across all topics: 282,298,829

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC