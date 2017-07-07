ACCC ponders Murdoch, Gordon owning Ten

ACCC ponders Murdoch, Gordon owning Ten

20 min ago Read more: The Age

The competition watchdog is examining whether the Lachlan Murdoch-Bruce Gordon takeover of the Ten Network will change Australia's media landscape. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission has sought submissions on how the joint takeover bid for Ten by its billionaire shareholders might hit competition in Australian media and advertising, as well as any effects on what TV viewers might see.

Chicago, IL

