A Mike and the Mad Dog reunion? They're not ruling it out.

"Mike and the Mad Dog" has been off the air for nearly nine years but, thanks in part to ESPN's upcoming 30 for 30 on the epochal New York City sports-talk show, it's back in the news again. Mike Francesa and Chris Russo primed the pump on Thursday night with a SiriusXM Town Hall in New York, once again hinting that a more permanent reunion could be in the works.

