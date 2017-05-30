'Wonder Woman' could lift Time Warner shares 20 pct -Barron's

'Wonder Woman' could lift Time Warner...

14 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Time Warner owns Warner Bros., the film and television studio that controls DC Entertainment, the rights holder for "Wonder Woman" comics, and with an expected merger between Time Warner and AT&T that will pay 8 percent more than Time Warner's recent stock price, Barron's analysts are expecting shares of the media company to soar. As of Sunday morning "Wonder Woman" is looking at a $100.5 million domestic opening weekend and international receipts of $122.5 million from 55 markets.

