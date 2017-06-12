Westchester lawmakers OK plan for Pla...

Westchester lawmakers OK plan for Playland pool upgrades

Lawmakers in Westchester are expected to approve more than $9 million in renovations to the pool at the county-owned Playland amusement park. The Journal News reports that county legislators have been debating for the past year over whether to upgrade the nearly 90-year-old pool in Rye or to replace it with a beach-front dining plaza with views of Long Island Sound.

