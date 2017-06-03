Washington pizza shop employees also ...

Washington pizza shop employees also peddled drugs, police say

Five employees at a western Washington state pizza restaurant police say were selling drugs in the parking lot have been arrested. The King County Sheriff's Office tells the Seattle Times that the arrests on Friday followed a months-long investigation called "Operation Extra Olives."

