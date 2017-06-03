Washington pizza shop employees also peddled drugs, police say
Five employees at a western Washington state pizza restaurant police say were selling drugs in the parking lot have been arrested. The King County Sheriff's Office tells the Seattle Times that the arrests on Friday followed a months-long investigation called "Operation Extra Olives."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary Clinton
|47 min
|Julia
|13
|Hillary still blaming everyone but herself for ...
|Fri
|iamcuriousnow
|2
|I knew Gov. Schwarzenegger. Mr. Trump, you're n...
|Fri
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|Investigation of Trump's charity wins Pulitzer ...
|Fri
|yidfellas v USA
|2
|Democrats focus on voting rights to fight Trump...
|Fri
|fingers mcgurke
|106
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|May 31
|chuckles
|1,157
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|May 31
|Lottery Traitors
|140
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC