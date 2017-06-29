UK government to rule on Murdoch take...

UK government to rule on Murdoch takeover deal

15 hrs ago Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

Britain's culture secretary will rule Thursday on whether Twenty-First Century Fox can take full control of the Sky pay television and broadband network in an 11.7 billion pound deal critics say would give Rupert Murdoch too much power in U.K. media. Murdoch's media group is trying to buy the 61 percent of Sky it doesn't already own, giving Twenty-First Century Fox easy access to Sky's 22 million customers in the U.K., Ireland, Austria, Germany and Italy.

