UK government delays Murdoch takeover of Sky
This is a Thursday, May 4, 2017 file photo of Rupert Murdoch, right, Chairman of Fox News Channel, as he walks with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, left, to their table for dinner aboard the USS Intrepid, a decommissioned aircraft carrier docked in the Hudson River in New York. Britain's Culture Secretary Karen Bradley is ruling on whether to permit the proposed 11.7 billion pound merge of Sky and Twenty-First Century Fox.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sanders investigation: A look Bernie's wife, Ja...
|1 hr
|Hillary Lost
|9
|Megyn Kelly has drawn fire for interviewing con...
|3 hr
|C Kersey
|6
|At Age 80, Woman Receives Associate Degree From...
|12 hr
|Lets_Improve_Safety
|1
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Wed
|Roger
|1,167
|News 11 Mins Ago Top Republican to press for $7...
|Wed
|Truth
|59
|Pentagon budget looks like a letdown for milita...
|Jun 27
|Trump is a joke
|3
|Huge, homely mastiff named Martha wins world's ...
|Jun 24
|Suezanne
|2
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC