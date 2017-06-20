Uber CEO Travis Kalanick Forced to Resign
A revolt by shareholders forced out the founder of the company as it seeks to address allegations of sexual harassment and workplace culture problems Following months of scandal and criticism, Uber CEO Travis Kalanick resigned from the ride-sharing company Tuesday under pressure from investors, the New York Times is reporting . The move comes a week after Kalanick took an undetermined leave of absence amid a growing scandal surrounding the company's workplace culture, which included numerous allegations of sexual harassment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In the Trump era, a D.C. group has formed to he...
|Tue
|USA Today
|1
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Tue
|Merchant of Alzhe...
|144
|Megyn Kelly has drawn fire for interviewing con...
|Mon
|totallydisgusted
|1
|Milwaukee County sheriff rescinds Homeland Secu...
|Sun
|GEORGE
|1
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Jun 16
|HotnPhx
|1,161
|Reports say Mueller probe now examining possibl...
|Jun 15
|joe
|2
|The Congressional Shooting Was A Left Wing Assa...
|Jun 15
|USA Today
|1
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC