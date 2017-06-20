Uber CEO Travis Kalanick Forced to Re...

Uber CEO Travis Kalanick Forced to Resign

13 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

A revolt by shareholders forced out the founder of the company as it seeks to address allegations of sexual harassment and workplace culture problems Following months of scandal and criticism, Uber CEO Travis Kalanick resigned from the ride-sharing company Tuesday under pressure from investors, the New York Times is reporting . The move comes a week after Kalanick took an undetermined leave of absence amid a growing scandal surrounding the company's workplace culture, which included numerous allegations of sexual harassment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Chicago, IL

