Trump named as Word Of The Year after...

Trump named as Word Of The Year after children's short story contest analysed

14 hrs ago

References to US president Donald Trump, as well as elections, Pokemon GO and the fidget spinner, dominated stories penned by children. Experts at Oxford University Press analysed 131,798 "inventive, funny and politically astute short stories" submitted to a competition run with Chris Evans' Radio 2 breakfast show.

Chicago, IL

