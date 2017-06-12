Trump has tapped his son's wedding pl...

Trump has tapped his son's wedding planner to run federal housing programs in New York

Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

Lynne Patton, Eric Trump's wedding planner and former Vice President of the Eric Trump Foundation, has been chosen by the Trump administration to lead Region II of the US Department of Housing and Urban Development , which includes New York and New Jersey. Starting July 5, Patton will oversee Section 8 vouchers, various grant programs, and billions of dollars in federal funding for public housing, according to The New York Daily News.

