Trump adviser's husband opts out of possible Justice post
News outlets reported in March that George Conway was President Donald Trump's pick to head the civil division of the department. He was never nominated for a job.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary Clinton
|3 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|7
|Hillary still blaming everyone but herself for ...
|Fri
|iamcuriousnow
|2
|I knew Gov. Schwarzenegger. Mr. Trump, you're n...
|Fri
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|Investigation of Trump's charity wins Pulitzer ...
|Fri
|yidfellas v USA
|2
|Democrats focus on voting rights to fight Trump...
|Fri
|fingers mcgurke
|106
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|May 31
|chuckles
|1,157
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|May 31
|Lottery Traitors
|140
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC