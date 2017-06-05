Top Senate intel Dem: Russian electio...

Top Senate intel Dem: Russian election hacks 'much broader' than revealed in bombshell NSA leak

The Raw Story

A leaked National Security Agency report published by The Intercept this week revealed Russian efforts to hack both a U.S. voting software supplier and more than 100 local U.S. election officials. Now Sen. Mark Warner has told USA Today that American intelligence services have found evidence of Russian attacks against U.S. elections systems that are much broader than those revealed in the NSA's report this week.

Chicago, IL

