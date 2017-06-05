Top Senate intel Dem: Russian election hacks 'much broader' than revealed in bombshell NSA leak
A leaked National Security Agency report published by The Intercept this week revealed Russian efforts to hack both a U.S. voting software supplier and more than 100 local U.S. election officials. Now Sen. Mark Warner has told USA Today that American intelligence services have found evidence of Russian attacks against U.S. elections systems that are much broader than those revealed in the NSA's report this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russian hackers' election goal may have been sw...
|16 min
|slick willie expl...
|2
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|7 hr
|chuckles
|1,159
|New York Times Admits Batteries Necessary For G...
|11 hr
|Solarman
|1
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Mon
|Proud Dixiecrat
|141
|Hillary Clinton
|Jun 4
|Julia
|29
|Hillary still blaming everyone but herself for ...
|Jun 4
|Dee Dee Dee
|3
|I knew Gov. Schwarzenegger. Mr. Trump, you're n...
|Jun 2
|yidfellas v USA
|5
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC