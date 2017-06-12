Tillerson: North Korea releases US co...

Tillerson: North Korea releases US college student

There are 1 comment on the Powhatan Today story from 13 hrs ago, titled Tillerson: North Korea releases US college student.

North Korea has released Otto Warmbier, an American college student who was serving a 15-year prison term with hard labor for alleged anti-state acts, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Tuesday. "At the direction of the President, the Department of State has secured the release of Otto Warmbier from North Korea," Tillerson said in a statement.

USA Today

Milwaukee, WI

#1
Let this be a lesson for students looking for adventure in countries of which our government does not recommending visiting. This student was fully aware of conditions in North Korea, yet he violated the terms of his visit, no matter how minor we may think of the violation. And though he may have thought we would rescue him, he hadn't counted on being tortured and physically being reduced to a sickly vegetable in a coma.
