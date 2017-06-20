The Latest: Hundreds honor Charleena ...

The Latest: Hundreds honor Charleena Lyles, shot by police

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

Monika Williams, front, a relative of the victim, is comforted at the scene a police shooting at the Brettler Family Place Apartments at Magnuson Park, Sunday June 18, 2017, in Seattle. According to police, two officers responded to a burglary call made by the woman, who they say brandished a knife at some point, and both officers shot her dead in her apartment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In the Trump era, a D.C. group has formed to he... 22 hr USA Today 1
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) Tue Merchant of Alzhe... 144
News Megyn Kelly has drawn fire for interviewing con... Mon totallydisgusted 1
News Milwaukee County sheriff rescinds Homeland Secu... Sun GEORGE 1
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Jun 16 HotnPhx 1,161
News Reports say Mueller probe now examining possibl... Jun 15 joe 2
News The Congressional Shooting Was A Left Wing Assa... Jun 15 USA Today 1
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,181 • Total comments across all topics: 281,920,386

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC