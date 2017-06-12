Teacher snaps photo of cancer survivo...

Teacher snaps photo of cancer survivor on 1st and last day of school

A touching image of a first-grader on her last day of school is gaining viral attention after she posed with a photo of herself during her fight with cancer. Sophi Eber's teacher, Emily Herod, snapped the photo on May 25 to show the difference of what one school year made for her student.

