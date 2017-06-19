Spicer says he doesn't face reporters...

Spicer says he doesn't face reporters on TV because it would distract from the president

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Fresno Bee

Lots of people have been talking about that. President Donald Trump's press secretary went more than a week without facing the press on TV, The Washington Post noted.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News News 11 Mins Ago Top Republican to press for $7... 3 hr CodeTalker 3
News Megyn Kelly has drawn fire for interviewing con... 13 hr Trump forever 2
News Pentagon budget looks like a letdown for milita... 15 hr swampmudd 1
News Huge, homely mastiff named Martha wins world's ... Sat Suezanne 2
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Fri HotnPhx 1,165
News Nine questions we have about the Senate health ... Jun 22 KillCommies 2
News Barbara Harrison - About Us News Story - WRC | ... (Apr '08) Jun 21 Nancy 87
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,212 • Total comments across all topics: 282,034,872

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC