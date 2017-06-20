Showbiz News: Daniel Day-Lewis has re...

Showbiz News: Daniel Day-Lewis has retired from acting at the age of 60

More than 50 artists came together to record a special version of Simon and Garfunkel's Bridge Over Troubled Water to raise funds for those affected by the Grenfell Tower fire. THE first ever "selfie" by Andy Warhol is to go on sale alongside works by artists such as Roy Lichtenstein and Damien Hirst.

