Shooting prompts warning from terror experts: Watch out for the left, too
When a fervent Bernie Sanders supporter shot at GOP congressmen on a baseball field earlier this month, injuring four, including House majority whip Steve Scalise, Brian Levin's darkest suspicions came true. Levin heads the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at Cal State San Bernardino.
