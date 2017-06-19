Seattle police: No choice but lethal ...

Seattle police: No choice but lethal force in fatal shooting

Read more: KXLY-TV Spokane

Two Seattle police officers who shot and killed a 30-year-old pregnant woman each say they fired their weapons after the woman suddenly pulled a knife and came after them. The Seattle Times reports that the Seattle Police Department late Friday released transcripts of interviews with the officers involved the June 18 fatal shooting of Charleena Lyles.

Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.

