Seattle had wettest fall-winter-spring on record
After three hours on the first day of June, the record was broken for the wettest October through June since record-keeping began in 1895. The Seattle Times reported Thursday that even if it didn't rain at all the rest of the month, the National Weather Service says the 47.24 inches of rain recorded in the past eight months is the most seen through a rainy season in recent history.
