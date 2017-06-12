Seattle 18-year-old charged with kill...

Seattle 18-year-old charged with killing his aunt

16 hrs ago Read more: Bellingham Herald

An 18-year-old Seattle man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the killing of his aunt. The Seattle Times reports Javen Erik Thordarson was arrested shortly after 55-year-old Emily Thordarson was found last week by her brother.

Chicago, IL

