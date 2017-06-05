Scott Pelley

Scott Pelley

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

In this May 15, 2013, file photo, "CBS Evening News" anchor Scott Pelley attends the CBS Upfront in New York. The Trump administration has been a boon for the cable news networks each night yet curiously not for the broadcast evening news programs, where a viewership slump contributed to Pelley losing his job last week as anchor of the "CBS Evening News."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) 16 hr Proud Dixiecrat 141
News Hillary Clinton Sun Julia 29
News Hillary still blaming everyone but herself for ... Sun Dee Dee Dee 3
News I knew Gov. Schwarzenegger. Mr. Trump, you're n... Jun 2 yidfellas v USA 5
News Investigation of Trump's charity wins Pulitzer ... Jun 2 yidfellas v USA 2
News Democrats focus on voting rights to fight Trump... Jun 2 fingers mcgurke 106
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) May 31 chuckles 1,157
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,813 • Total comments across all topics: 281,553,891

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC