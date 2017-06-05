Scott Pelley
In this May 15, 2013, file photo, "CBS Evening News" anchor Scott Pelley attends the CBS Upfront in New York. The Trump administration has been a boon for the cable news networks each night yet curiously not for the broadcast evening news programs, where a viewership slump contributed to Pelley losing his job last week as anchor of the "CBS Evening News."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|16 hr
|Proud Dixiecrat
|141
|Hillary Clinton
|Sun
|Julia
|29
|Hillary still blaming everyone but herself for ...
|Sun
|Dee Dee Dee
|3
|I knew Gov. Schwarzenegger. Mr. Trump, you're n...
|Jun 2
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|Investigation of Trump's charity wins Pulitzer ...
|Jun 2
|yidfellas v USA
|2
|Democrats focus on voting rights to fight Trump...
|Jun 2
|fingers mcgurke
|106
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|May 31
|chuckles
|1,157
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC