Sarah Palin Suing New York Times For Defamation

Sarah Palin is suing the New York Times for defamation, according to documents filed on Tuesday obtained by The Daily Caller. The lawsuit has to do with an editorial the NYT ran on June 14 that falsely smeared Palin as inciting the 2011 shooting of Democratic Rep. Gabby Giffords by a mentally ill man who had been obsessed with Giffords for years.

