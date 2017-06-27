Sarah Palin sues paper for tying her ...

Sarah Palin sues paper for tying her PAC ad to mass shooting

Former Alaska governor Sarah Palin is accusing The New York Times of defamation over an editorial that linked one of her political action committee ads to the mass shooting that severely wounded then-Arizona Congresswoman Gabby Giffords.

