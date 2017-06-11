'Robin' actor releases statement on death of Adam West
Jimmy Piersall, 1929-2017: Jimmy Piersall, the often outrageous outfielder and broadcaster whose emotional breakdown while a rookie with the Boston Red Sox was portrayed in the 1957 movie "Fear Strikes Out," a rare glimpse, for its time, at an athlete's mental illness, died Saturday, June 3, 2017, in Wheaton, Illinois. He was 87. Jimmy Piersall, 1929-2017: Jimmy Piersall, the often outrageous outfielder and broadcaster whose emotional breakdown while a rookie with the Boston Red Sox was portrayed in the 1957 Manuel Noriega, 1934-2017: Gen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Eric Trump calls father's critics 'not even peo...
|Sat
|corruption spotter
|4
|Stephen Colbert Says Fox News Is Declining Beca...
|Sat
|media matters 4 a...
|2
|The Last Mango in Paris
|Fri
|USA Today
|1
|Russian hackers' election goal may have been sw...
|Fri
|Gov Corbutt of th...
|15
|Ed Rogers, Washington Post: Anemic Comey testim...
|Fri
|CRsGetReal
|1
|Meredith Cuts 20 Jobs (Apr '10)
|Fri
|Lou
|8
|James Comey wasn't the first FBI director to ke...
|Fri
|Ronald
|3
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC