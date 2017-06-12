Report: Fox News ditches iconic 'Fair and Balanced' slogan
Fox News will reportedly drop its iconic "Fair and Balanced" slogan, the tagline coined by former CEO Roger Ailes when the network was launched in 1996. New York Magazine's Gabriel Sherman reported on Wednesday that Fox News will no longer use the longtime slogan, instead highlighting the network's ratings dominance with the new slogan, "Most Watched.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|D.C., Maryland to sue Trump on anticorruption c...
|23 hr
|Frogface Kate
|38
|Tillerson: North Korea Releases US College Student
|Tue
|USA Today
|1
|Tillerson: North Korea releases US college student
|Tue
|USA Today
|1
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Tue
|Donald Scampi
|142
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Tue
|HotnPhx
|1,160
|Sessionsa testimony to Congress Tuesday to be o...
|Jun 12
|USA Today
|1
|Eric Trump calls father's critics 'not even peo...
|Jun 10
|corruption spotter
|4
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC