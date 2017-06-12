Report: Fox News ditches iconic 'Fair...

Report: Fox News ditches iconic 'Fair and Balanced' slogan

Read more: SFGate

Fox News will reportedly drop its iconic "Fair and Balanced" slogan, the tagline coined by former CEO Roger Ailes when the network was launched in 1996. New York Magazine's Gabriel Sherman reported on Wednesday that Fox News will no longer use the longtime slogan, instead highlighting the network's ratings dominance with the new slogan, "Most Watched.

Chicago, IL

