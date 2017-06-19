Protesters stall Twin Cities Pride parade post-Castile verdict

Dozens protested police presence at the Twin Cities Pride parade Sunday, days after the acquittal of the Minnesota cop who gunned down Philando Castile. About 150 activists carrying signs and banners reading "Black Lives Matter" and "No KKKops at Pride! Make Pride Revolutionary Again!" stalled the proceedings in the wake of ex-Officer Jeronimo Yanez skirting a manslaughter charge earlier this month, the Star-Tribune reported.

