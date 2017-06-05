POLL: 61 percent say Trump fired Come...

POLL: 61 percent say Trump fired Comey to protect himself

14 hrs ago Read more: KFQD-AM Anchorage

Six in 10 Americans think President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey in order to protect himself rather than for the good of the country, and most think Trump is trying to interfere with official investigations of possible Russian influence in the 2016 election. A broad seven in 10 in an ABC News/ Washington Post poll also doubt Trump's word on the Russia issue.

Read more at KFQD-AM Anchorage.

Chicago, IL

