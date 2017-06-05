POLL: 61 percent say Trump fired Comey to protect himself
Six in 10 Americans think President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey in order to protect himself rather than for the good of the country, and most think Trump is trying to interfere with official investigations of possible Russian influence in the 2016 election. A broad seven in 10 in an ABC News/ Washington Post poll also doubt Trump's word on the Russia issue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFQD-AM Anchorage.
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Eric Trump calls father's critics 'not even peo...
|7 hr
|I See the Light
|2
|Russian hackers' election goal may have been sw...
|15 hr
|slick willie expl...
|4
|In Montana, an Election Law Chills Free Speech ...
|16 hr
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Tue
|chuckles
|1,159
|New York Times Admits Batteries Necessary For G...
|Tue
|Solarman
|1
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Jun 5
|Proud Dixiecrat
|141
|Hillary Clinton
|Jun 4
|Julia
|29
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC