Police transcript in shooting of Seattle mom: 'I don't have a Taser'

As an encounter between two Seattle police officers and a mother of four escalated, one of the cops yelled, "Tase her!" Charleena Lyles, 30, a pregnant mother of four was shot and killed by police after she confronted officers with a knife on Sunday, authorities said. Her death outraged her family and community members who decried the deadly use of force on Lyles, an African-American woman, who was expecting her fifth child.

