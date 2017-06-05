Police shot at a suspect robbing a ca...

Police shot at a suspect robbing a car. The only problem? He was just making a video.

A Detroit man was nearly shot and killed Saturday after police mistook a video shoot for an actual crime in progress. According to the The Detroit News , police received a 911 call Saturday evening about an armed robbery in progress on the city's west side.

